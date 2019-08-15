The Air Force has selected 14,235 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant, the Air Force Personnel Center said Wednesday.

That represents 48.79 percent of the 29,179 senior airmen who were eligible for promotion, AFPC said in a release. That’s lower than the 51.12 percent selection rate for last year’s E-5 promotion cycle, but is otherwise the highest rate in a decade.

Selection rates hit 49.79 percent in 2009, but slid to a nadir of 25.59 percent in 2014, in the midst of the Air Force’s punishing drawdown. Selection rates have recovered as the Air Force rebuilt its end strength in the last few years, and are now at or above the typical rate for E-5.

AFPC will release the list of selectees the morning of Aug. 22. Commanders will start getting notified about which of their airmen are selected beginning Thursday, so they can give the airmen the good news themselves.

Selectees will start to be promoted on Sept. 1, according to their promotion sequence number.