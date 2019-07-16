Lt. Col. Michael B. Black, a C-145A Skytruck instructor pilot and combat aviation adviser with the Air Force Reserve, was found not guilty Saturday on a charge of sexual assault.

Ilka Cole, a spokeswoman for the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, said that a military judge there found Black not guilty of all three specifications of his charge of violating Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which forbids sexual assault.

Black was charged with two specifications of having sex with an enlisted airman without her consent on two separate occasions, and one specification of digitally penetrating her, in April and May 2017.

A spokesman for the 96th said earlier this year that the alleged offenses took place while Black was deployed to Entebbe, Uganda, in support of U.S. Africa Command.

Black’s court-martial was originally scheduled to begin in early May, but was delayed until last week.