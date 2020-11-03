Veterans

Track how veteran candidates fare on Election Night

3 hours ago
People line up to vote outside the Greenfield Community Center on Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) in Wisconsin. (Morry Gash/AP)

Since the start of 2020, 182 veterans have won major party primaries in their efforts to gain a seat in Congress. That work culminates on Election Night, where each candidate finds out whether their campaigns did enough to win over voters.

The first full state polls close at 7 p.m. East Coast time. Military Times will track how veteran candidates performed with voters in the chart below.

The list will be updated through the night on Nov. 3 and in coming days, as final vote totals come in and races are decided. Refresh the page to see the latest results.

About

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.

