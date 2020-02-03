This week in Congress: State of impeachment

The president — and not Congress — will take center stage on Capitol Hill this week, thanks to a pair of high-profile events that will push most committee work to the side.

First is the annual State of the Union address, which President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver on Tuesday evening. White House officials have hinted that foriegn policy will have a sizable role in the annual speech, along with other domestic priorities.

A day later, the Senate is expected to finish its ongoing impeachment trial of Trump. Additional arguments are scheduled for Monday, making the first three days of the week difficult for any routine congressional work.

Instead, most defense and veterans hearings for this week will take place on Wednesday, and lawmakers hope to return to a more typical Capitol Hill schedule next week. That will be critical given the administration’s plan to release their fiscal 2021 budget proposal on Feb. 10, starting the months-long government funding process with the legislative branch.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

House Armed Services — 8 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Innovation base

Outside officials will testify on ways to boost the defense innovation base.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 418 Russell

VA Community Care

Department officials will testify on implementation of the VA Mission Act and other changes to the community care network.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Women's Global Health

Outside experts will testify on challenges facing women in impoverished areas in receiving health care.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Military Sexual Trauma

Department officials will testify on support for military sexual trauma victims.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Arctic

Officials will testify on homeland security priorities in the Arctic.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Coronavirus

Officials will testify on global response to the Coronavirus outbreak.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Exceptional family member program

Outside advocates will testify on military family support programs, including the EFMP.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Pacific challenges

Navy and Marine Corps officials will testify on security challenges in the Pacific.



Thursday, Feb. 6



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — G50 Dirksen

Combatant commands

The heads of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Cyber Command will testify on the fiscal 2021 budget request.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Markup

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will mark up several pending bills.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — Capitol H-140

Strategic Command

Adm. Charles Richard, head of U.S. Strategic Command, will brief the committee on fiscal 2021 budget needs in a closed session.



