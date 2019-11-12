Hearings on defense and veterans policy matters will largely take a back seat this week — along with nearly other topic — as the House begins its formal public impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has hearings on the president’s alleged abuse of power with Ukrainian foreign aid scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Both the House and Senate chambers already had a short week of work scheduled due to Monday’s Veterans Day celebrations.
The impeachment hearings don’t have a direct connection to military and veterans program planning. But with members shifting resources and focus to that work, movement on the defense issues is likely to slow down in coming weeks.
House leaders have said they hope to pass a short-term budget extension the week of Nov. 18, to avoid a partial government shutdown later in the month.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
F-35 Program Update
Department officials will testify on the status of the aircraft’s development and fielding.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210
Social Media Disinformation/Veterans
Outside advocates will testify on disinformation campaigns aimed at veterans and active-duty troops.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
NATO
Outside advocates will testify on U.S. participation in NATO and broader U.S. national security issues.
Thursday, Nov. 14
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210
VA Cybersecurity
Department officials will testify on cybersecurity risks in VA systems.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362A Rayburn
VA Whistleblower Protection Failures
VA and inspector general officials will testify on problems with the VA’s Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
The Sahel Region
State Department officials will discuss regional and global security issues related to the Sahel Region of Africa.
