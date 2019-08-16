Travel can be challenging, so why not reward yourself for it? Guests who stay at IHG® hotels, including IHG® Army Hotels, can earn valuable points for qualifying stays.

It’s our 10th anniversary as IHG® Army Hotels, and we’re in a giving mood. We are giving away a total of one million IHG® Rewards Club Points to 10 lucky winners. We will be a hosting a photo caption contest on the IHG Army Hotels Instagram – encouraging entrants to comment their most creative caption for the image provided.

To enter our contest and be eligible for 100,000 IHG® Rewards Club points you must:

Be an IHG® Rewards Club member (or join at ihg.com/rewardsclub)

Follow @ihgarmyhotels on Instagram

Like the post

Comment with your most creative caption

If you’re not an IHG® Rewards Club member, what are you waiting for? Signing up is quick and easy. At IHG® Army Hotels, members earn 3 points for every $1 spent on all rates that can be redeemed for:

Reward Nights*

Visit your favorite place or adventure to somewhere new when you redeem your points for Reward Nights at more than 5,600 IHG® hotels in over 100 countries around the globe.

Airline Miles

Your Rewards Club points not only help you stay at your favorite destination, but they may help you get there as well.

Gift Cards

Use your points to shop our online catalog of brand name products, jewelry, electronics, or gift cards from your favorite retailers and restaurants.

Digital Rewards

When you redeem your points for Digital Rewards, you have access to a catalog of e-books, movies, music, games, and more.

IHG® Rewards Club Access

With IHG® Rewards Club Access, you’ll have access to members-only concerts, sporting events, and the vacation of your dreams.

Donate Your Points

Feeling charitable? You can donate your points to one of our charity partners and give back to your local community

To date, IHG® Army Hotels have earned more than 3.3 billion points, which translates to an average 82,500 Reward Nights. Upgrade your stay by joining the IHG® Rewards Club program and start earning points today.