BERLIN — A government spokesman says Germany isn’t considering sending ground troops to Syria as part of its contribution to fighting the Islamic State group.

German media reported over the weekend that the U.S. envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, asked the German government last week to contribute ground troops to the anti-ISIS coalition led by the United States.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that "Germany has for years made a considerable and internationally recognized contribution" to the coalition that includes training Iraqi troops, doing aerial reconnaissance and refueling allied aircraft.

Graham: The US is looking for allies to replace it in Syria As the U.S. leaves Syria, it is looking for allied troops to help stabilize the region, says Sen. Lindsey Graham.

He says Germany favors continuing its existing coalition functions and "it's known that this doesn't include ground troops."