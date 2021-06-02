The Air Force wants rocket deliveries to anywhere on Earth in under an hour

WASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory named Rocket Cargo — an initiative to utilize commercial rockets to deliver cargo anywhere on Earth in under an hour — as its fourth Vanguard program in the U.S. Air Force’s Fiscal 2022 budget request.

The AFRL uses its vanguard programs to pursue transformational technologies, such as next generation navigation satellites or a swarm of networked munitions that can autonomously attack multiple targets simultaneously. In February, AFRL’s commander said that the lab was looking to accelerate development of its three Vanguard programs while adding more in the coming years — And it now appears that Rocket Cargo will be the first new Vanguard.

Essentially, AFRL wants to leverage the development of large, reusable commercial rockets for cargo transport, with the stated goal of delivering 100-tons of material anywhere on the planet in under an hour.

“Rocket Cargo will demonstrate new trajectories and ways to fly large rockets, the ability to land rockets at austere locations, and design and test an ejectable pod for air drop,” reads the proposal.

Rocket-powered cargo delivery isn’t exactly a new concept, and the Air Force confirmed that it was flirting with the concept back in 2018. At the time, officials acknowledged that it was in talks with multiple companies about the concept including SpaceX, a company who has been at the forefront in developing reusable rockets that can take off and land.

Then in October, U.S. Transportation Command revealed that it would be testing the concept with SpaceX — possibly as early as 2021. TRANSCOM acknowledged that it had entered into a cooperative research and development agreement, or CRADA, with SpaceX in March 2020, and had entered another with commercial space architecture firm xArc in April 2020. Those agreements did not come with federal funding.

The Air Force notes in its budget request that if successful, Rocket Cargo would replace the existing TRANSCOM Strategic Airlift mission as a cheaper, faster alternative.

As part of this Vanguard program, AFRL will not build, design, or develop the actual rockets. Rather, the lab will work on the enabling technologies that will integrate reusable commercial rockets with DoD logistics. That includes developing new designs for quickly loading and unloading rockets, creating new ways to take off from unusual locations, designing novel trajectories, and an investigation into the potential of air dropped payloads. Those efforts will largely take place through modeling, simulation and analysis.

The Air Force spent $9.7 million on Rocket Cargo in FY21. For FY22, the Air Force is asking for $47.9 million.

That new funding will help the AFRL demonstrate an initial one-way transport capability to an austere location with a commercial rocket. AFRL also expects to issue a solicitation and award contracts in FY22.