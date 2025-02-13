Several dozen Veterans Affairs employees joined Democratic lawmakers outside the department’s Washington, D.C., headquarters Thursday to protest against potential staff and funding cuts for veterans programs, accusing the White House of not doing enough to ensure their government reform efforts won’t hurt veterans.

The event — complete with signs reading “Save our VA, stop the bleeding” and “protect our veterans” — was held amid the closure of multiple federal offices in recent weeks as part of President Donald Trump’s promises to shrink the size of the federal government.

Last week, Veterans Affairs officials confirmed they are working with officials from the Department of Government Efficiency on ways to reform agency operations, but they insisted that veterans’ medical and benefits data is not being shared with any outside offices.

In a video message posted on social media ahead of Thursday’s rally, VA Secretary Doug Collins dismissed the concerns coming from Trump’s critics.

“There’s a rumor going around right now about veterans benefits being cut,” Collins said. “I’m secretary, and let me tell you right now, that ain’t happening.

“There’s also a rumor about DOGE taking personal information … We have those representatives here doing what they’re supposed to be doing: looking at our contracts and making sure we have the best-run facility for efficiency, to make sure veterans get the care they need.”

But speakers at Thursday’s rally said those assurances aren’t enough. They want firm promises from the White House and Collins not to cut any staffing at VA, and to create firewalls between department operations and billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading the White House efficiency efforts.

“Elon Musk: Nine million veterans are watching you give them the middle finger, and we’re not going to stand for it,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., ranking member on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “We are going to fight plans to slash and trash the VA in the biggest power grab and heist of valuable information and money in our nation’s history.”

Last month, Veterans Affairs officials issued guidance exempting more than 300,000 department health care posts from the White House’s federal hiring freeze, labeling them as essential to public health and department operations.

But about 35% of department posts could still be impacted by the pause in hiring. Speakers at the rally said it could have a significant impact on veterans care and benefits.

“President Trump, DOGE and VA leadership have launched an all-out attack on the federal workforce like none ever before,” said Everett Kelly, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees. “Now they want to do nothing more than to sink their claws into the VA’s $300-billion budget and funnel that money into corporate healthcare.”

Demonstrations outside the VA headquarters — just a short walk from the White House — are rare but not unprecedented. Union leaders have led protests and marches at the location in the past to voice opposition to staff cuts and slowed hiring practices.

Thursday’s protest was unusual, given that Trump has been in office for less than one month and Collins for less than two weeks. But both sides have already touted significant changes in practices and philosophy in just a short period, adding to tensions surrounding future plans.

Lawmakers and union officials vowed to oppose unfavorable policies in coming months and to highlight the dangers they pose to veterans and their families.

Meanwhile, Collins has vowed to continue reforms that cut down on bureaucracy and improve veterans’ access to care, including an examination of the department’s employee end strength.

“I’m happy to partner with [the government efficiency office] to find things we need to get rid of so we can put money where it belongs: back with our veterans,” he said.

