TAMPA, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for placing a home-made bomb at a Florida Veterans Affairs hospital.

Mark Edward Allen, 61, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court in September to attempted destruction of U.S. property with an explosive.

Allen placed a hoax explosive device May 6 at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Bay Pines, near St. Petersburg, according to court document. Then on May 29, he placed an actual improvised explosive device at the same VA facility. A bomb squad responded and determined that it contained a 9-volt battery, electrical wires, an improvised initiator, explosive powder and a switch. Bomb technicians ultimately rendered the device safe.

Video surveillance showed that Allen had carefully placed the IED on a gate that controls vehicle and pedestrian access to the VA Hospital, court records said.