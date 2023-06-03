Military spouse wellness and some of the barriers this population faces are the platform for the newest Military Spouse of the Year, Army spouse Evie King. She shares practical wisdom for prioritizing wellness during deployments and military moves as well as underutilized resources all spouses should know about.

Evie King is the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year who advocates for the well-being and mental health of all military spouses. As President of InDependent, she established professional volunteer opportunities that develop transferable skills. She espouses and reinforces team well-being through healthy digital boundaries and open feedback. Her focus on wellness extends to her involvement in the military community, where she creates dynamic and educational content that empowers military spouses to make healthy decisions for themselves and their families. King, who is also the child of two Army veterans, recognizes the importance of building a resilient military community and eliminating barriers to wellness. Through engagement with military organizations and the media, she has raised awareness about the challenges and diverse needs of military spouses. She seeks to bridge gaps in existing resources and foster more inclusive mental health and holistic wellness programs. King’s leadership and advocacy is focused on ensuring that every military spouse feels supported and valued in pursuit of their well-being.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Military Times contributor and former reporter Natalie Gross hosts the Spouse Angle podcast. She grew up in a military family and has a master's degree in journalism from Georgetown University.