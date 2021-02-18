The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: The mental health toll of military spouse unemployment

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

New research sheds light on the way unemployment can affect the mental health of military spouses and their families. In this episode, two spouses share their struggles and how they finally found work success.

The Hiring Our Heroes “Wellbeing in the Workplace” resource mentioned in the episode can be found here.

This week’s guests:

Meredith Lozar is the senior director of military spouse programs for Hiring Our Heroes, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. In this role, she leads the organization’s strategic evaluation of military spouse professional challenges, directs the implementation of programs to address these challenges, and builds partnerships that create global employment opportunities for military spouses. A Marine Corps spouse, Lozar also identifies and promotes various military spouse initiatives and serves as a subject matter expert on issues impacting military spouses and families.

Amy Schwartz works as a human resources director at a real estate investment trust based in New York City, overseeing all things people and culture for 150 employees. Previously, she worked in leadership development and culture at Caesars Entertainment and in talent acquisition at USAA. In her spare time, Schwartz volunteers as the founder and lead of the Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Professional Network at Cannon Air Force Base, where she helps military spouses build meaningful, sustainable careers.

