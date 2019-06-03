“We can call them boats now, instead of ships.”

On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould review the controversies coming out of President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Japan. They include whether naval officials were told to hide the USS McCain, some “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches some sailors made, and Trump’s continued obsession with the Navy’s electromagnetic catapult system.