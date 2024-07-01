Has inflation affected your family? If so, tell us how.

Have you had to cut back on the amount of groceries you’re buying? Are you giving up some previous indulgences or buying cheaper cuts of meat — or no meat? Scouring for coupons or doing more comparison shopping? Shopping at the commissary more often? Driving less or changing vacation plans? Diving into savings? Charging necessities on credit cards?

RELATED

If you’re making a permanent change of station move this summer, has inflation impacted that move, and in what way?

Have any steps taken by Congress and DOD over the last several years helped you financially, such as pay increases, housing allowance increases or the new Basic Needs Allowance?

Tell us about your experience, and include some of your advice and tips that we can share with others in the military community. Include your rank, branch of service, location and how many people are in your family.

Email your answers to reporter Karen Jowers at kjowers@militarytimes.com. Your response may be published online or in print. Let us know if it’s OK to use your name. Thanks for your help.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.