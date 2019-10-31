Veterans Day is not just about discounts and sales, but those deals are one way that businesses and organizations can show their appreciation for veterans. And showing appreciation to veterans is what that day is about.

The military exchanges are offering a number of specials on Veterans Day and the weekend before.

Here are some examples. Remember all eligible shoppers can shop at any exchange, regardless of the branch of service. And veterans can shop at the online exchanges – www.shopmyexchange.com; www.mynavyexchange.com; and www.shopcgx.com.

ARMY AND AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICE: These deals are offered in AAFES stores as well as online, www.shopymyexchange.com, from Nov. 8 to 14..

*Select 4K TVs, up to 35 percent off

*Select video game bundles, up to $100 off

*Select smart home systems, up to 35 percent off

*Select digital cameras, up to 40 percent off

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

*Select laptop computers, up to $300 off

*Select kids’ toys, up to 40 percent off

*Select washer and dryer pairs, up to $500 off

*Famous brand cookware, up to 50 percent off

*Famous brand kitchen appliances, up to 35 percent off

*Select sheets and blankets, up to 40 percent off

*Famous brand vacuums, up to 50 percent off

*Mattress sets, up to $400 off

*Select outdoor grills, up to $100 off

*Select men’s and women’s watches, up to 60 percent off

*Select diamond jewelry, up to $400 off

*Select men’s and women’s outdoor apparel, up to 35 percent off

*Select cosmetics, up to 25 percent off

*Select men’s and women’s shoes, up to 20 percent off

*Select women’s handbags, up to 55 percent off Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price.

NAVY EXCHANGE, in stores as well as online, www.mynavyexchange.com, Nov. 7 to 13.

Deals on TVs, small and major appliances; and furniture.

A few other deals

Information on deals from hotels, restaurants, and other retail stores and businesses was just starting to roll in by press time, but here are a few for starters. Check back at MilitaryTimes.com for more.

La Quinta by Wyndham is bumping up its standard year-round military discount to 15 percent off the best available rate per night, from Oct. 22 through Dec. 5. The discount is available to current military, retired military, veterans and their families. You must show valid military identification at the time of check-in. Note: the year round discount is 12 percent, so make sure you get that extra 3 percentage points – 15 percent through Dec. 5. More information is available at lq.com/military.

Academy Sports+Outdoors offers a 10 percent discount on the entire purchase in stores and online from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, to active duty, retirees and veterans and their immediate family members. Just show military identification at checkout in the store. (If you’re a veteran, call the store ahead of time to check what ID is required.) Online, you’ll show “proof of verification” on the shopping cart page, according to a company representative.

Year-round deals

Don’t forget about the businesses that offer discounts to veterans all year. Some examples are:

Red Roof Inn, with a 10 percent discount; Westgate Resort, 10 percent discount (military members); Lowe’s, 10 percent discount; Home Depot, 10 percent discount (all veterans on Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day; but currently serving military, retirees and disabled veterans get the 10 percent in store discount every day); Honor Defense, 10 percent discount; Kohl’s 15 percent discount on Mondays.

Other examples include one free admission per year for military personnel and as many as three dependents at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Sesame Place. Visit https://seaworldenterteinment.com/programs/waves-of-honor/.