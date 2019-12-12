The Washington Post’s dump of documents from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) didn’t reveal much news, but reminded some that they have been ignoring America’s longest war.

Before you read the 600-plus documents, know that most of the insights have already been published in SIGAR reports or explained publicly by those interviewed. I didn’t find an evil cabal lying to the American people about the war, as the headline would have you believe. The press should have assessed the last two years of the war instead.

Since 2018, the Taliban movement has declared that it cannot win militarily, entered into a cease-fire, and traveled the globe seeking a peace process. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have been campaigning aggressively, liberating Afghans from long-held Taliban areas. The economy, press, and civil rights have been steadily advancing as well.

The Afghan government has the Taliban on the run. Taliban and ISIS forces are surrendering weekly to the Afghans. Afghan SOF have not lost a battle, they are skilled operators that can conduct precision night raids and then hand out humanitarian aid to children. The ANDSF has become the capable and professional force that NATO set out to help the Afghans build in 2001-02.

I have not been talking about America or NATO much because the ANDSF was determined capable enough to lead the war in 2014, so since 2015 the NATO coalition has operated in a supporting role.

Recall that America entered Afghanistan to remove the Taliban regime, hunt al-Qaida and turn the nation over to the Afghan people to let them build a stable nation. The long-term and most critical aims of the war effort were always to create a capable Afghan military, and helping Afghans create a governance system that ensures the Taliban and terrorists never take over the nation.

It is easy to get lost in the various metrics used in the past to describe the slow but steady progress in Afghanistan. No leader was trying to figure out how to lie about progress; each was simply trying to explain a confusing situation to a disinterested audience.

The first female Afghan ambassador to the U.S. recently told the Washington Diplomat that the Taliban do not control 50 percent of the country, as many have erroneously stated. She noted that of the 420 districts, only 16 would be considered under Taliban control. That is down from 23 in 2018. The ANDSF has been steadily removing the Taliban from districts.

Shamulzayi, Mizan, Obe, Qush Tepa, Dila Wa Khushamand, Dehyak, Khuwaja Omari, and Bilchiragh districts might not mean much to you, but these are just some of the recent wins for the ANDSF towards their final victory. A combat experienced Afghan officer who understands current Afghan military policy says, “The ANDSF is firmly under the control of the Afghan government. They stand ready to continue to secure the nation against all threats. It is time for the Taliban to accept the olive branch that the Afghan government is offering.” The Afghan military and police are taking on corruption nationally, and with biometric capabilities, finding the last of the “ghost soldiers.” There are many strong ANDSF leaders throughout the ranks; selecting the best leaders for advancement signals professionalism.

This has always been the Afghan’s war to win. The goal since the ANDSF formed was to allow them space to grow capable and professional. The ANDSF is now that force, and each day the NATO coalition removes more support. The Taliban have admitted they cannot win and peace talks are underway. Be patient; peace talks on the Korean Peninsula are still ongoing.

Focus should be on ANDSF long-term support. Cease-fires to reduce civilian casualties are an important next step for trust building, setting up direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. It is now possibly time to economically sanction specific Pakistani citizens supporting Taliban militants.

The war in Afghanistan — just like all wars — is ugly, often cruel, and very unpredictable. Every leader that takes the helm politically or militarily will develop metrics. The multiple presidents and generals involved in this long war has made assessing the war very confusing. I feel confused some days.

Morale is THE vital metric in every war; today the ANDSF have it and the Taliban do not. I see no indications that the ANDSF will lose the ability to operate day or night offensively 365 days a year.

The ANDSF have always been the key to victory. Whether NATO can claim Afghanistan as “a win” is irrelevant. A durable peace that protects the Afghan republic and human rights for all spells victory. Right now, the Afghan people through their ANDSF champions, are winning; and the Taliban and Pakistan know it; I thought you should, too

Jason Criss Howk is a retired military officer that has worked almost exclusively on Afghanistan since 2002. He has advised numerous generals, diplomats, and Afghan government leaders over the years. He educates and speaks about religious tolerance, conflict resolution, and national security issues. @jason_c_howk