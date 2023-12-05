The United States has demonstrated significant progress in the fight against veterans experiencing homelessness, a result of the collaborative efforts of government agencies, non-profit organizations, and corporate foundations. However, despite the significant strides made, including an 11% reduction in the number of homeless veterans since 2020 and a 55% decrease over the past 13 years, the challenge remains substantial.

With more than 33,000 veterans still without a home, the need for more transitional housing facilities becomes glaringly apparent. Transitional housing is crucial as it serves as a bridge from homelessness to permanent housing, offering a supportive and structured environment where veterans can access various rehabilitative services. These services, including financial literacy classes, assistance with VA benefits, and employment counseling, are vital in equipping veterans with the tools and skills necessary for reintegration into society.

The Housing and Urban Development/Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, or HUD-VASH, exemplifies an effective initiative in this regard. This program combines Housing Choice Voucher, or HCV, rental assistance with comprehensive case management and supportive services, offering veterans experiencing homelessness and their families not only housing support but also access to essential services like health care, mental health treatment, substance use counseling, and more. These services are critical in assisting veterans in their recovery process and ensuring their ability to maintain stable housing within the community.

Organizations like the Veterans Empowerment Organization, or VEO, have demonstrated how effective this approach can be. With support from entities such as The Home Depot Foundation, which contribute both financially and through volunteer efforts, VEO has not only provided shelter but also fostered a sense of self-reliance and independence among veterans. This holistic approach goes beyond mere accommodation, focusing on empowering veterans to regain control over their lives and transition successfully back into the community.

Despite the successes, the persistently high number of veterans experiencing homelessness, especially in urban areas, underscores the urgent need to expand transitional housing facilities and programs. Veterans like Malcolm Harvey III, who have moved from being homeless to aiding others in similar situations, serve as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of these programs. Their experiences highlight the potential for change and the impact that a comprehensive support system can have.

State legislatures must prioritize transitional housing for veterans and allocate a more significant portion of their budgets toward these efforts. However, this initiative requires more than just funding; it demands a concerted effort and close collaboration with federal legislators. This coordination is vital to avoid redundancy and ensure that state programs complement and enhance federal efforts, rather than duplicating them.

By integrating state resources with federal programs, we can create a more efficient, effective system that truly serves the needs of our veterans. This isn’t merely an investment in housing; it’s an investment in the people who have invested their lives in our country’s security and freedom.

Governors of all 50 states need to act. The necessity for more transitional housing is not simply about fulfilling a moral obligation to those who have served our nation; it is a critical investment in the health and stability of our communities and the nation at large. Transitional housing offers more than just a temporary solution; it provides a foundation for long-term success and reintegration for veterans.

As we acknowledge and appreciate the progress made in addressing veteran homelessness, more needs to be done. The continued prevalence of this issue calls for expanding transitional housing solutions, both as an act of gratitude towards our veterans and as a necessary step towards building stronger, more resilient communities. By enhancing and increasing the availability of transitional housing, we can ensure that every veteran has the opportunity to lead a dignified, stable, and fulfilling life after service.

Michael Embrich is a veteran, former member of the secretary of Veterans Affairs’ Advisory Committee on the Readjustment of Veterans and former congressional staffer.

