Have you ever looked in the mirror and gotten the blues because the reflection staring back at you is a baby-faced man boy?

As Christina Aguilera crooned back in 1999, “When will my reflection show who I am inside?”

Indeed, how might you make the world see you for who you really are — a glossy action figure with washboard abs, calves that have never not known leg day, and, of course, a jaw so sharp it could cut a porterhouse steak?

While the gym could help with the first two, plastic surgery may be the only option for G.I. Joe’s steely mandibles. Luckily, there’s a procedure for that: the “G.I. Jaw.”

A New York City plastic surgeon, Dr. Philip Miller, has dubbed this jawline procedure after the ultimate hero, G.I. Joe.

“G.I. Jaw is a classic look that is considered one of the hallmarks of masculinity,” his practice’s website explains. “It’s called the ‘G.I. Jaw’ because the appearance is associated with tough, brave soldiers.”

Miller suggests this is one of the most common plastic surgeries among men.

“Traditionally and biologically, a strong jawline has always been advantageous in attracting members of the opposite sex for mating purposes,” the description continues. “Men with this type of look typically have higher levels of testosterone.”

While grown men envying dolls may not be considered particularly masculine, going under the knife to style one’s face after one can be considered incredibly macho, obviously. But, if moto masseters bring joy, investment in them is an option. According to Healthline, jawline procedures can range anywhere from around $6,500 to $56,000. Insurance unfortunately will not cover the procedure as an elective surgery.

Cosmetic procedures have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic and appear set to become even more popular among younger demographics.

Members of Generation Z, as in those responsible for taking over the world via TikTok, would reportedly go under the knife to correct perceived physical shortcomings. According to data constultancy Savanta, 37 percent of Gen-Z say they are in favor of plastic surgery related to their social media popularity.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: