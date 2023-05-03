Artificial intelligence is controversial to say the least. As its use becomes more prolific, doomsday predictions about it being the undoing of humanity are swirling unfettered.

However, at least for now, it remains fun to use services like OpenAI’s DALL•E to create fanstastical pieces of art.

As such, we commissioned it to reimagine some of the most famous pantings in history — but with tanks.

These are our favorites.

Edvard Munch’s “The Screaming Tank”

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa Rides Shotgun on a Sherman”

Johannes Vermeer’s “Tank Girl with a Pearl Earring”

Katsushika Hokusai’s “Abrams Tank Rides The Great Wave off Kanagawa”

Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawk’s Ride Home from the Diner”

Salvador Dalí’s “The Persistence of Tanks”

Gustav Klimt’s “Kissing a Tank”

Vincent Van Gogh’s “Tank Outside a Starry Night Café”

Tanks for stopping by!

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

