An audition for the role of Space Command graphic artist

On Wednesday, U.S. Space Command tweeted a piece of art that answers the question, “Is Space Force just here to have fun?” with a resounding yes.

The graphic, which features a quote from Lt. Gen. John Shaw, Space Command’s Deputy Commander, also makes use of the goat emoji in place of the acronym usually used to describe the “greatest of all time.”

U.S. Space Command posted a quote to Twitter about becoming the greatest of all time. (Space Command)

In honor of this truly spectacular contribution to military meme culture, we wanted to put forth some options that Space Command could use in the future to highlight prominent parts of its Strategic Vision.

Enjoy.

"Never a day without space."

"Today, there are about 2,000 operational satellites in orbit."

"Innovating through disruptive thinking."

"The American way of life is fueled by space."

"Uniting around a compelling narrative."

You’re welcome! Semper Supra.