The U.S. Navy paused its efforts Thursday to locate a sailor assigned to the carrier Nimitz who disappeared in Guam on April 18.

The search and rescue mission for sailor Gabriel D. Holt was halted at 9 a.m. after he was deemed “duty status whereabouts unknown,” the service said.

“The Sailor’s family has been notified,” a Navy press release said.

Holt was last seen at 11:57 p.m. on April 18 during a regularly scheduled port visit at Naval Base Guam, the Guam Police Department said.

Holt is described as being 6 feet tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white tank top, green shorts and gray shoes, according to an Instagram post from the department.

Crews from U.S. military branches and local emergency response teams conducted the search for Holt, including those from Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Commander Task Force 72, Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter Oliver Henry, Station Apra Harbor’s 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums and Guam Fire Rescue.

The vessels collectively logged 120 hours and traversed 11,000 square nautical miles in their quest to find Holt.

“We are deeply grateful for the efforts of all involved, including the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Police Department, the Navy, and our Coast Guard crews,” said Sara Muir, spokesperson for U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia. “We remain ready to act on new leads and will continue supporting our Navy partners and the sailor’s family. Our thoughts are with those affected by his disappearance.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Guam Police Department’s Tumon Precinct Command at (671) 649-6330.

