The Navy fired the commanding officer of the destroyer John S. McCain Friday in the middle of the warship’s Middle East deployment.

The service’s statement announcing the firing did not note a reason for Cmdr. Cameron Yaste’s relief, stating only that it occurred “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command the guided-missile destroyer.”

Yaste had been in command of the ship since October.

Capt. Allison Christy, deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron 21, has temporarily assumed command of the warship.

The Everett, Washington-based McCain arrived in the Middle East in April as part of a scheduled deployment.

Yaste has been temporarily reassigned to Naval Surface Group Northwest.

