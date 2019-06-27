The Navy has canceled all remaining 2019 shows for its F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration Team, the service announced.

Already operating on a limited schedule, the “Gladiators” of VFA-106 will cease flying in demonstrations immediately to concentrate its resources on its primary mission of training future pilots, according to an announcement made on the U.S. Navy Tac Demo Facebook page.

“As the East Coast Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron, the mission of VFA-106 is to provide the fleet with superbly trained replacement aircrew to support fleet readiness,” the team said on Facebook.

“This mission will always take priority over displaying the remarkable Super Hornet across the country. While unfortunate, the remainder of the TACDEMO schedule for 2019 has been cancelled. Our dedicated, volunteer, air crew and maintainers must focus their efforts on training the next generation of Super Hornet aviators and flight officers.”

Despite the cancellation, the Navy will continue operating its Legacy Flight program as scheduled. Of which, Super Hornets belonging to the “Flying Eagles” of VFA-122 will “fly the rest of their season schedule,” according to the announcement.

Additional units participating in Legacy Flights will continue operating T-45 Goshawks, T-6 Texan IIs, and E/A-18G Growlers, according to Airshow Stuff.

Canceled VFA-106 demonstration shows include:

Traverse City, Michigan

Toledo, Ohio

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Cleveland, Ohio

NAS Oceana, Virginia