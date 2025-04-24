HAMPTON, Va. — An experimental aircraft has crashed at a military base near the coast of Virginia, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in the city of Hampton and is under investigation, U.S. Air Force Airman Donnell Ramsey said in a phone call. He was unable to provide information on possible injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X that it was “investigating the crash of an experimental MX Aircraft MXS near Hampton, Virginia.” The post did not contain more information.

The MXS is a single-seat airplane, according to the MX Aircraft website. The Australian company specializes in sport, aerobatic and race aircraft.

An airshow is scheduled for the base Saturday and Sunday. But it’s unclear if the plane is involved in the event.

The base is composed of the Army’s Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base, which sits near the southwestern edge of the Chesapeake Bay.

The installation is home to squadrons of F-22 Raptor fighter jets. One of them shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic in 2023.