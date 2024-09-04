Service members assigned overseas will be able to tune in and watch their favorite football teams for free throughout the entire upcoming NFL season.

The Defense Media Activity and American Forces Network, which provide news and broadcasting for U.S. forces worldwide, are extending full coverage of the 2024 NFL season, according to the Defense Department.

Coverage begins Thursday, Sept. 5, when the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship Game rematch. The Chiefs will begin their quest to capture the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history.

AFN television will broadcast the games live, but games can also be streamed through the AFN Now app.

“The game access the NFL has provided U.S. service members and their families this year is beyond measure and so appreciated by our military forces serving overseas,” said Jim Alexander, director of the AFN Broadcast Center, in a statement.

This marks the first time every NFL game — from the first regular season game to the Super Bowl — will be available on the streaming service, the Defense Department said.

The app allows service members to rewatch games through the video-on-demand feature so they can relive their team’s glory or defeat.

It also includes bonus features.

“In addition to all 272 regular-season matchups and the post-season playoffs, this year’s coverage on AFN Now includes access to the NFL Network’s own content, archived games, highlights and analysis, all available anytime,” said Kim Antos, chief of AFN Digital Media, in a statement.

The AFN Now app, which launched two years ago, also offers coverage of the NBA, MLB, WWE and the U.S. Open, according to the Defense Department.

Service members can download the AFN Now app from Google Play or Apple’s App Store. Users must be verified by the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) for the app to work.

If service members experience any problems streaming, they can contact the AFN Now Help Desk at DMA.AFNnow.Help@mail.mil.

