The U.S. Air Force on Monday delivered more than 54,000 pounds of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, the Pentagon announced. The shipment marks the first of a series of flights that will help transfer United Nations-provided supplies to the besieged territory.

The shipment was transported to Egypt by C-17 Globemaster IIIs to be loaded onto U.N. vehicles and driven into Gaza, spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a Pentagon briefing Tuesday.

The aid “includes medical supplies to support the health system in Gaza, [and] ready-to-use foods for displaced populations,” Ryder said. “It [also] includes clothing, since winter is upon us.”

The first flights coincide with a humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas that began Nov. 23 and is scheduled to last until Thursday.

During that time, the U.S. has also seen a pause in attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria from Iran-backed militias. Ryder confirmed Monday that attacks came to a halt on Nov. 23.

Asked whether the Pentagon suspects the attacks will resume once the Hamas-Israel pause ceasefire ends, Ryder noted, “We would certainly hope that that’s not the case, but we will be prepared to respond accordingly if there are any additional attacks on our forces.”

Prior to the pause, troops had been attacked 72 total times across Iraq and Syria, resulting in more than 60 “non-serious” injuries, which include traumatic brain injuries.

