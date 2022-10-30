A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25.

The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses, and each organization goes through a vetting process by Defense Department officials to make sure they can follow through on that commitment.

This is the 11th year of the DoD Military Spouse Employment Partnership, helping connect spouses to job openings through their online job portal.

Since last October, more than 40,000 military spouses have been hired through the program. In those 11 years, nearly 250,000 military spouses have been connected to employment opportunities across all industry sectors, under the DoD MSEP program. The program began in the Army and was expanded in 2011 DoD-wide.

As of Oct. 28, there were 587,170 active job listings on the MSEP portal seeking military spouses.

Here’s the list of new employers, provided by the Defense Department:

22nd Century Technology Inc.

Act Now Education

Activus Connect

American Systems

Ascension

Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz

BCD Travel

BroadPath

Canon USA, Inc

Conagra Brands

Conifer Health

Contracting resources Group, Inc.

Corps Team

Cushman & Wakefield

D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Easterseals UCP of North Carolina and Virginia

EPS Corporation

FITT Scientific

French Consulting

Garmin International

Government Tactical Solutions

Great Clips

Great Hearts Academies

Hunt Companies

Interagency Veterans Advisory Council

Intuit, Inc.

KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP ALTERNATE

Matrix Providers

Maurices

Medix Staffing Solutions, Inc.

MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company

MI Technical Solutions

Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce

Monster Worldwide

Mr. Cooper Group

National University

NetApp

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Palo Alto Networks

Papa

Paychex

PsychArmor

Quantix SCS

RESPEC

Save the Children

Serco Inc.

Sevita

Siemens

Sofidel America

Southern New Hampshire University

SPS

Sunny Days Sunshine Center

TD Bank

TIAG

Transcom Worldwide AB

U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP)

U.S. Xpress, Inc

United States Agency for International Development

University of Dayton

Waldorf University

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

WestRock

WinnCompanies

Behavior Change Institute

HHS, LLC

The Arc of San Diego

TimeDoc Health

Laredo Technical Services, Inc. (LTSi)

Center for Social Dynamics

Disabled Veterans Call Center

T2 Group

International SOS, Government Services

Chevon

ABM Industries

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.