Someone severely vandalized flags hung on a Southern California freeway overpass to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26, police said.
A citizen reported the damage to the 13 American flags and a Marine Corps flag that were attached to a fence on a bridge over the State Route 91 freeway in the city of Riverside, local police said in a social media post Tuesday.
“At this point, we don’t have any suspect description but it’s obvious the flags were intentionally damaged,” police said.
Photos posted by police showed large sections of some of the flags had been cut or torn apart.
The flags were removed and will be turned over to a Boy Scout troop for “proper retirement,” police said.
The 13 Americans who were killed included 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Four were from California.
RELATED
Thirteen U.S. service members died Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
More In News
While the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home.
The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.
In the aftermath of the Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover, the dire situation encountered by interpreters has once more become a prevalent topic of conversation. But for how long?
About 17 veterans a day died by suicide in 2019, the latest year for which data was available.
In Other News
The U.S. Air Force’s top general backs proposed legislation that would cap the number of F-35s the Defense Department can buy unless it meets affordability goals for operating and sustaining the jet.
Active-duty airmen and guardians have until Nov. 2. Reservists have until Dec. 2.
While over-the-horizon capabilities have never been stronger, a larger counter-terrorism strategy is needed.
The move comes as Israel and its neighbors work to improve diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords.
A new tactical aircraft study underway could make certain what has until now been a suspicion: The U.S. Air Force is unlikely to purchase all of the 1,763 F-35A jets in its program of record.
Gen. Mark Kelly talked about the service's sixth-generation fighter and plans to replace the E-3 airborne warning and control plane, better known as the AWACS.
The public charter school will improve educational opportunities for military kids as well as kids in the civilian community.
Firefly Aerospace’s unmanned Alpha rocket, built to carry satellites, was destroyed in an explosive fireball after suffering an “anomaly.”
The plaintiffs argue that the military's own regulations seem to indicate they should be exempt from having to take the shots.
“All occupations have some hazards that cannot be eliminated.”