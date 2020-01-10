MacDill Air Force Base under lockdown, active shooter reported

MacDill Air Force Base, home to U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and dozens of other mission partners, is under lockdown with reports of an active shooter, according to Airman Adam Shanks, a spokesman for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the base host unit.

The lockdown comes at a time of heightened security for U.S. military installations.

Following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 2, military leadership is preparing for retaliation both abroad and at home.

“While we will not discuss specifics, U.S. Northern Command is implementing additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations in the U.S. NORTHCOM area of responsibility,” according to a statement.

MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, began 100-percent identification checks on Saturday, according to a Facebook post. The base houses U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Marine Forces Central Command among other base tenants.

Depending on individual base commanders’ policies, some installations usually allow cars to pass through entry gates with checking only one occupant’s ID, assuming that person is vouching for any other passengers.

This is a breaking story, please stay with MilitaryTimes.com for updates.