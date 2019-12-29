US strikes Iran-backed militia strongholds in Iraq and Syria

U.S. forces struck five Hezbollah targets on Sunday, according to a Pentagon news release, in retaliation for a Friday attack on a Iraqi coalition base that killed one U.S. civilian.

The locations — three in Iraq and two in Syria — included storage facilities and command-and-control centers the Iran-backed group uses to carry out attacks, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in the release.

“Iran and their [Hezbollah] proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, and respect Iraq’s sovereignty, to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces,” he said.

If American blood was shed by an Iran-backed group, Tehran ought to face swift and severe consequences. https://t.co/6dsEkQIgM9 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 28, 2019

The strikes came two days after a rocket attack on an Iraqi Security Forces base, which houses coalition forces fighting the anti-ISIS campaign, in Kirkuk. The attack killed one American contractor and wounded several Iraqi troops.

On Saturday, after reports that an Iran-backed militia had launched the assault, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted that Iran should “face swift and severe consequences” if true.