After President Donald Trump announced Nov. 15 that he would restore the chief petty officer rank of a SEAL accused of war crimes earlier this year, senior Pentagon leadership agreed that they would convene a board of Navy chiefs to decide whether Chief Special Warfare Operator Eddie Gallagher would get to keep his coveted trident qualification pin that signifies his official status as a SEAL as he prepared for retirement later this month.

But unbeknownst to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer had gone behind their backs to broker a deal with the White House that would see Gallagher retire with his SEAL trident pin.

That was Spencer’s downfall, Esper said, noting that Spencer contradicted his public statements and his agreement with senior officials.

“Once we agree on a position, we stick to it and support it, both in private and public,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon Monday. “If you don’t like that position, then simply resign. Otherwise, implement it as if you would implement any order.”

Contrary to some media reports, Esper said, Spencer was not fired because he refused to follow a White House order to protect Gallagher’s trident. Spencer was fired, Esper said, because he agreed with senior defense officials to let the process play out, then circumnavigated his chain of command to appeal to the president’s preferred outcome.

Esper and Milley learned of the discussions as they left the White House on Friday, Esper said, when a senior White House official pulled them aside.

“This proposal was completely contrary to what we agreed to and contrary to Secretary Spencer’s public position,” Esper said.

Esper said he spoke to Trump on Saturday and Sunday, during which he got the president’s support to fire Spencer, and received the direct order to restore Gallagher’s trident.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Esper’s statements contradicted a resignation letter signed by Spencer and released late Sunday night.

“I cannot in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took in the presence of my family, my flag and my faith to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Spencer wrote, arguing that Trump’s position is contrary to good order and discipline.

The letter was hand-dated Nov. 24, bringing into question when it was actually written.

Esper told reporters that Spencer had confided in him that he would “likely, probably” resign if ordered to protect Gallagher’s SEAL qualification, though Spencer said Sunday that he had not “threatened” such action.

“This is my issue with trust and confidence,” Esper said. “I cannot reconcile the personal statements with the public statements and the written word.”

Further, Esper added, when he asked for Spencer’s resignation on Sunday, the SECNAV said he’d have it to him in 30 minutes, raising suspicions that Spencer had the letter prepared well in advance.

Esper would not confirm whether the Spencer letter made public Sunday night is the same one he received Sunday afternoon.

Moving forward

In the end, Gallgher will retire as a Navy SEAL.

“The case of Eddie Gallagher has dragged on for months and has distracted too many,” Esper said. “It must end.”

Gallagher will retain his Budweiser, without an administrative review, he added. Despite a strong belief in process, Esper said, his desire to put the saga in the past is stronger.

“As professional as they are, no matter what [the review board] would decide, it would be criticized from many sides and further drag this issue on, dividing the institution,” Esper said of the review board.

Esper confirmed that three more SEALs who were due to have their qualifications reviewed will go forward with their boards.

“I want the SEALs and the Navy to move beyond this now,” Esper said, with their internal review of their “professional standards, ethics and conduct. These two issues are related.”

On Monday, Esper said, he asked the Pentagon’s general counsel to review how the Defense Department trains service members on wartime ethics, as well as how it investigates and adjudicates misconduct.

SOCOM boss calls for another ethics review The head of U.S. Special Operations Command wants to know what's wrong with SOF culture.

At the same time, Special Operations Command in the fall wrapped up its own review of its ethics and professionalism, one of several conducted in different parts of the community throughout the past year.

“This is an ongoing discussion and I have great confidence in him,” Esper said of SOCOM boss Army Gen. Richard Clarke, who initiated the review last summer.

Trump tweeted Sunday night that he intended to nominate the U.S. ambassador to Norway, retired Rear Adm. Kenneth Braithwaite, to replace Spencer, a recommendation by Esper.

In the meantime, Navy Undersecretary Thomas Modly will serve as the acting SECNAV.