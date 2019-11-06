Defense Secretary Mark Esper will make a case to President Donald Trump not to pardon two soldiers and a sailor reports have said Trump plans to pardon as a Veterans Day gesture, CNN reported Wednesday.

Though Trump has already restored Chief Special Warfare Operator Eddie Gallagher’s rank, after he was busted to petty officer first class last week, and has been considering a pardon for Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, as well as dropping the case against Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, CNN reported.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Garver could not confirm that Esper plans to brief the president.

The Gallagher announcement came via Fox & Friends broadcast Monday morning, surprising Pentagon officials and motivating them to intervene, administration officials told CNN, by sending a packet of information on the cases to the White House. Esper is also expected to discuss the cases directly with Trump.

A spokesman for Esper did not respond to a Military Times request for comment.

While Gallagher was acquitted of murder and obstruction of justice charges in July, he was sentenced to a reduction in rank for posing with the body of a detainee.

Lorance’s case dates back to a 2012 deployment to Iraq, when he ordered his soldiers to fire on three unarmed Afghans riding a motorcycle near their patrol. Members of his platoon testified against him at court-martial, describing Lorance as over-zealous and the Afghans as posing no threat to the soldiers.

Sentenced to 19 years prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Lorance and his family had waged a long campaign against his sentence. His mother made an unanswered appeal to President Barrack Obama in 2016, earning support from Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., a former Marine Corps major.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Golsteyn’s case has not yet been decided, as he is scheduled for a December trial on charges he murdered an alleged Taliban bomb maker, and burned his remains in a trash pit during a 2010 deployment with 3rd Special Forces Group.

Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner President Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. soldier convicted in 2009 of killing an Iraqi prisoner, the White House announced Monday.

Trump has exercised his pardoning powers often during his administration, including in the case of another soldier earlier this year. Former 1st Lt. Michael Behenna had been paroled from Leavenworth in 2014, after receiving a 15-year sentence for murdering an alleged al-Qaida operative in Iraq in 2009.

And in 2018, he pardoned former Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Kristian Saucier, who spent a year in jail after pleading guilty in 2016 to taking cell phone photos of his work space aboard the attack submarine Alexandria ― prohibited, as the entirety of a submarine is considered a classified area.

Though presidential pardons for Uniform Code of Military Justice offenses are rare, they are not unprecedented. In 2017 President Obama commuted the death sentence of former Army Pfc. Dwight Loving, who was convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of two taxi drivers after an armed robbery spree in Killeen, Texas, to life without parole.