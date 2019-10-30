Pentagon releases footage from al-Baghdadi raid The Pentagon released declassified footage of the U.S. special operations forces raid that killed the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The footage shows a squad of troops approach the compound where the terrorist leader was hiding, a close-air support strike that hits presumed ISIS fighters, and a precision strike that destroys the compound. (Dept. of Defense)

Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Wednesday at the Pentagon that following the raid that bagged Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi U.S. forces leveled his compound with standoff munitions.

The compound — located about four miles from the Turkish border near Syria’s Idlib province — now “looks pretty much like a parking lot with large potholes,” McKenzie said.

The Pentagon released on Wednesday the first series of images and video of the raid that killed al-Baghdadi.

The “complex” operation to capture or kill the elusive ISIS leader involved fourth and fifth generation aircraft, drones and attack helicopters, McKenzie said.

U.S. operators also swooped in on CH-47 Chinook helicopters as they flew low towards the target site.

One video shows American helicopter gunships engaging fighters near the objective who McKenzie said displayed hostile intent towards U.S. forces during the assault.

As the assault force arrived to the compound suspected of housing al-Baghdadi, fighters from two locations near the objective fired on U.S. aircraft, according to McKenzie. U.S. forces engaged and killed the fighters with two airstrikes.

McKenzie said he did not believe the fighters belonged to al-Baghdadi. There were other militant groups in the area and may not have known al-Baghdadi was staying in the compound, McKenzie said.

Some of those fighters began to move towards U.S. forces as the assault force approached the target site, potentially not knowing if the forces were part of a Turkish or U.S. military operation, McKenzie said.

A white van that displayed hostile intent was also engaged by U.S. forces, but McKenzie could not confirm how many fighters were killed.

On Saturday, U.S. forces launched a brazen nighttime heliborne raid to capture or kill the founder and leader of ISIS, who McKenzie described as a “priority target” for U.S. Central Command.

The raid force comprised of U.S. special operators pre-staged at a base in Syria before launching on the mission, according to McKenzie. The CENTCOM commander did not elaborate how the raid force was moved to the Syrian base, but did say the operation was “far more complex” than what has been briefed.

Once on the objective, American commandos conducted tactical call outs and urged people to come out peacefully. “Every effort was made to avoid civilian casualties,” McKenzie told reporters Wednesday.

U.S. forces did engage and kill five hostile ISIS members — four women and one man — in the compound, according to McKenzie.

Al-Baghdadi crawled into a tunnel eventually detonating a suicide vest that killed himself and two children with him. The ISIS leader’s demise brings the total number of ISIS fighters killed during the operation to six.

McKenzie could not confirm President Donald Trump’s claim that the ISIS leader died whimpering and crying in his final moments, but he did say al-Baghdadi crawled himself into a hole bringing two children with him.

A military working dog who chased down the ISIS leader was wounded after the explosion. McKenzie said the dog was hurt from exposed live electrical wires in the aftermath of the detonation.

According to the CENTCOM commander, the SOCOM dog is a four-year veteran of special operations who has conducted 50 combat missions.

U.S. special operators cleared the debris from the tunnel and gathered al-Baghdadi’s remains and brought them back to the staging base.

Defense Intelligence Agency conducted a DNA test using a sample from when al-Baghdadi was a prisoner at the Camp Bucca detention facility in Iraq in 2004, according to McKenzie. The results were a “direct match," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said that CENTCOM has “no illusions” that the death of al-Baghdadi means that the group is completely defeated. He said the group will take time to reestablish itself and will likely be “disjointed.”