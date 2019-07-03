The acting defense secretary, joint chiefs chairman and other senior Pentagon leaders are slated to appear at the National Mall on Thursday for President Trump’s “Salute to America” Independence Day celebration in Washington.

There to witness the armored vehicle displays and fighter jet flyovers will be Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Acting Air Force Secretary Stephen Wilson and Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Shultz, among others, will be in attendance, according to a Wednesday release from the Pentagon.

“In addition, the White House provided 5,000 tickets to the Department of Defense,” spokesman Tom Crosson said in a statement.

Defense Department leaders have not regularly attended presidents’ Fourth of July bashes in the past, which have traditionally been barbecues held at the White House for service members and their families.

Critics have accused the president of using the military as “props.”

Photos and video of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle staged near the Lincoln Memorial circulated on Wednesday morning, where the Trump plans to make his remarks during the celebration.

One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

An Air Force One flyover is expect before he takes the stage, D.C.'s local ABC affiliate reported.

The event is set to kick off 6:30 p.m., per an Interior Department release. It will feature flyovers from the Blue Angels, Air Force One, Marine One, Navy F/A-18 Hornets and F-35 joint strike fighters, Coast Guard and Army helicopters, Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys and an Air Force B-2, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.