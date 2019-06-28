The Navy’s Blue Angels will perform a flight demonstration at President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration, according to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

Bernhardt announced on June 19 that the Fourth of July “Salute to America” celebration would highlight this military by including military demonstrations and flyovers. CNN reported Thursday that the Blue Angels would perform at the event, and Bernhardt posted a photo of the Blue Angels on his Twitter account Thursday hinting he would unveil a “big announcement” Friday.

“This is going to be a fantastic Fourth of July with increased access across the National Mall for the public to enjoy music, flyovers, a spectacular fireworks display, and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” Bernhardt said in a statement Friday. “We received an extraordinary donation for a phenomenal fireworks display, and our colleagues from the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind music and air power experience including a flight demonstration from the Blue Angels.”

The celebration includes a parade honoring Independence Day and will also feature a fife and drum corps, military units and drill teams. Trump will speak at the Lincoln Memorial as part of the “Salute to America” celebration. Later, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and other parts of the National Mall will be open for the public to view fireworks.

Trump has wanted to hold a military parade in Washington, D.C. since he attended the 2017 Bastille Day celebration in France with French President Emmanuel Macron. There, French troops and military tanks were showcased during the parade route.