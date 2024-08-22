A Marine is behind bars and facing multiple felony charges after driving recklessly and assaulting law enforcement officers last weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Lance Cpl. Anthony Taveras-Furcal, 19, rammed his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro into a sheriff’s deputy vehicle during an attempted traffic stop and arrest on Aug. 17, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bria Evans.

The Marine’s allegedly busy night started when Guilford County sheriff’s deputies responded just before midnight to calls of a possible street takeover, an illegal event state law defines as “blocking or impeding the regular flow of traffic with a motor vehicle to perform a motor vehicle stunt, contest, or exhibition.”

Taveras-Furcal was doing “donuts, burnouts, and other stunts,” court records allege.

He bashed into one deputy’s vehicle in an attempt to flee, then drove toward another deputy who was out of the car, Evans said.

At one point, Taveras-Furcal drove on the wrong side of the road and went 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to court records.

Deputies continued to pursue him until he eventually crashed his car, Evans said, and they arrested him afterward.

Taveras-Furcal was being held at Guilford County Detention Center with a bond set at $65,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

He was charged with two counts of felony assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, felony speed to elude arrest, a street takeover violation, hit and run and driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, among other charges.

Taveras-Furcal serves as an infantry rifleman and is assigned to the 2nd Marine Division, according to division spokesperson 2nd Lt Reagan M. Johnson, who confirmed that Taveras-Furcal is “facing legal matters” with the county.

The long hair he sports in his mugshot is out of regulation, but he does not have a waiver to do so, Johnson said.

The Marine is due back in court on Sept. 25.

