A Hawaii-based Marine has now been charged after being arrested May 31 while trying to enter Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, with a truck full of weapons, according to Marine officials.

Pfc. Ali J. Alkazahg, a Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 3 in Hawaii, has been charged with the following: unauthorized absence; violation of a lawful general regulation and dereliction of duty; fraudulent enlistment; giving a false official statement; carrying a concealed weapon; communicating threats; and possession of modified firearms and unlawful firearms modifications.

The list of charges against Alkazahg was provided to Marine Corps Times Tuesday by Capt. Eric Abrams, a Marine spokesman.

Abrams said Alkazahg will stay in custody while he waits for a court-martial.

Alkazahg’s pickup truck was stopped by security guards at Offutt in May, where security then found two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a suppressor, a bump stock, body armor and ammunition, according to the Omaha-World Herald. The outlet reported that security guards were alerted to Alkazahg because his name was on a law enforcement watch list.

A bulletin put out by the Nebraska Information and Analysis Center said Alkazahg mentioned shooting “up the battalion, starting at the barracks,” over misconduct issues, according to the Omaha-World Herald.

The Marine’s sister, Nedhal Al-kazahy, told the Omaha-World Herald that her brother was a gun buff and that she truly believed he "had zero intentions of hurting someone.”

“I know my brother better than anyone else,” his sister told Marine Corps Times Tuesday. “He’s an amazing brother and amazing Marine and he doesn’t deserve to be dragged through the mud like this.

Alkazahg had been home in Nebraska on leave, according to the Omaha-World Herald.

According to Lincoln Police Department records, Alkazahg had only been hit with three small fines for improper vehicle registration and speeding in 2016. His police record was obtained by Marine Corps Times through a records request.

Following his May arrest, Alkazahg was transported to Hawaii by Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“The Marine Corps takes every accusation against its Marines seriously and holds them accountable to our core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” Abrams said.