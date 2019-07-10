The remains of a Missouri Marine killed during Would War II have finally been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.

Thirty-eight-year old Marine Sgt. George E. Trotter of Kansas City, Missouri, died during the first day of the Pacific Battle of Tarawa, on Nov. 20, 1943, DPAA said in a news release. Trotter was with Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division.

In November 1943 Trotter was with Marines attempting to secure the small Pacific island of Betio in the Tarawa atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Trotter’s remains were accounted for in April, DPAA announced Monday.

Despite heavy U.S. causalities, the battle of Tarawa was a huge U.S. victory.

To finally identify Trotter’s remains, DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, the organization said.

Trotter will be buried Aug. 9, 2019, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

There are still 72,698 service members unaccounted from World War II, DPAA said. Of those, approximately 26,000 could be recoverable.