The Army on Tuesday charged a Hawaii-based cavalry scout soldier whose pregnant wife is missing with several crimes.

Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II is charged with false official statements, obstruction of justice and the production and distribution of child pornography, according to the Army.

His wife, Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, was last seen in her home on Schofield Barracks, the home of the 25th Infantry Division, on July 31.

Officials declined to say whether the charges are directly connected to the woman’s disappearance, but said in a release that “the charges stemmed from the investigation into Johnson’s disappearance.”

Johnson has been in pretrial confinement since Aug. 19 and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, known as an Article 32 hearing.

Originally from Frederick, Maryland, Johnson reported to the 25th ID in June 2023 and serves as a cavalry scout.

After those proceedings, a hearing officer will make a recommendation as to whether charges should be referred to court-martial.

“If the charges are referred, Johnson will be arraigned and a military judge will schedule pre-trial hearings and the trial,” the Army said.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, a wing of the military that prosecutes serious crimes, preferred the charges.

“This case remains an active investigation,” Michelle McCaskill, an Office of Special Trial Counsel spokesperson, said in a statement. “We are confident that law enforcement will exhaust all efforts to find Mischa and the likelihood of additional charges is certainly a possibility as the case develops.”

The Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, which is leading the investigation, is offering $10,000 for information about her disappearance.

Anyone with details about the case is instructed to contact the Army CID Pacific Field Office at (808) 208-0559, or via cid.army.mil/tips.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.