The U.S. Air Force set a trial date for a lieutenant colonel who previously faced child sex abuse charges, according to the service.

Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco — an active-duty service member stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada — was arrested in 2022 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and brought up on charges that included lewdness in the presence of a child and one charge of abuse or neglect.

The Air Force ultimately opted to move forward with administrative procedures and withdraw the charges, dismissing the case without prejudice on June 7, 2024.

But DiFalco finds himself staring down similar charges again.

“On December 6, 2024, charges were preferred anew in the case against Lt Col Kevin DiFalco,” a Nellis Air Force Base spokesperson told Military Times in an emailed statement. “On March 27, 2025, the Office of Special Trial Counsel referred the case to trial by general court-martial.”

The base said it could not elaborate on the nature of the charges or why new charges were preferred, as it could impede an impartial trial.

DiFalco is facing seven charges, including sexual assault, sexual abuse of a child, indecent exposure, indecent conduct, giving false testimony, conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman and possession of child pornography.

His trial is expected to start September 15.

At the time of DiFalco’s arrest, he was commander of the 57th Operations Support Squadron, which manages Nellis Air Force Base’s airfield, airspace and flight scheduling operations, according to its website.

Military Times reported in September 2022 that the alleged victim informed school counselors that DiFalco had sexually assaulted her from December 2021 to June 2022, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report.

DiFalco sent the victim lewd Snapchat messages, asking her to wear lingerie he’d gifted her, the victim told authorities. The victim was also able to identify a tattoo in DiFalco’s groin area, which the police later confirmed.

The counselor alerted law enforcement, and DiFalco was arrested that same day.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.