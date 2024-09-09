Officials are investigating the death of an Air Force Academy cadet who was found unconscious in her dorm last week, according to the academy.

Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, was found unconscious Wednesday night in her dorm room at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, according to the academy. First responders arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

From Taylor, Texas, Koonce, a member of the academy’s class of 2028, was part of the school’s women’s track and field team.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigation is investigating the cause of death.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night – while only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Academy superintendent, in a statement.

“Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

The academy also released a statement from Koonce’s parents, Eric and Kelly Koonce.

“Our daughter Cadet Avery Koonce was an incredible bright light in this broken world,” Koonce’s parents said. “Our lives will forever be diminished because of her absence. Avery is truly loved by so many. We have peace in the knowledge Avery is in the arms of her Heavenly Father and we will be with her again. Avery was not a perfect person but was a perfect daughter. Loving on her brothers and learning how to live with Avery’s loss is our only focus right now. We are beyond blessed for the 19 amazing years we got to call Avery ours. We are praying for all of those that are bearing the incredible darkness of her loss.”

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.