No injuries were reported after a T-6A Texan II training jet made an emergency landing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Wednesday morning.

The crash, involving an aircraft assigned to the base’s 559th Flying Training Squadron, occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time, said Air Education and Training Command, which oversees the squadron. The Air Force is investigating the cause of the accident.

Emergency crews responded to the incident. Additional details were not immediately available Thursday.

The squadron, part of the 12th Flying Training Wing, teaches basic flight skills to new pilots and prepares instructors to fly in the T-6A, a single-engine, two-seat turboprop plane that serves as a precursor to more advanced aircraft. The squadron flies more than 16,000 hours and qualifies more than 200 Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps pilots annually.

The Air Force owns nearly 450 T-6 aircraft. In 2022, the Air Force grounded a chunk of its T-6 fleet, as well as its T-38 Talon training jets, after discovering defective ejection seats.

The service has recorded three major Texan II mishaps in the past five fiscal years, including one that was destroyed in 2019, according to Air Force Safety Center data. Two lesser accidents in 2023 included a T-6 that landed on its belly, and another that skidded off the runway upon landing.

