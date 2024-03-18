An airman assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron died after being injured in a workplace accident Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The Air Force said Staff Sgt. Charles Crumlett, 25, of Streamwood, Illinois, died around noon local time Friday, but did not provide details about the incident. Crumlett, who died at the scene, served as a weapons load crew chief for the last six years and worked on F-15 Strike Eagles, the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the F-22 Raptor.

RELATED

“Today, the Dicemen mourn the loss of one of our own,” Lt. Col. Charles Bayne, 90th FGS commander, said in a statement. “Sgt. Crumlett’s drive and willingness to help his fellow maintainers is a loss for the entire maintenance community. Though he was only with us a short time, Charlie will always be a Diceman. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and the entire maintenance community.”

Crumlett enlisted on Nov. 29, 2016, and graduated as a weapons load crew member on Jan. 30, 2017. His first duty station was Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, and he arrived in Alaska on February 4.

“It’s such a tragedy to lose anyone so young and full of promise,” Col. Christopher Tooman, 3rd Maintenance Group commander, said in a statement. “Charlie’s dedication and support to his fellow maintainers will be deeply missed. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all the Airmen whose lives Charlie touched.”

Crumlett’s awards and decorations include two Air and Space Commendation Medals and one Air Force Achievement Medal.

“Charlie had such a promising future in our Air Force,” Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Wing commander, said. “Though he was new to JBER, it was immediately clear that Charlie had a passion for his duty and for service. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and fellow airmen. He will be greatly missed.”

Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Courtney Mabeus-Brown is the senior reporter at Air Force Times. She is an award-winning journalist who previously covered the military for Navy Times and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va., where she first set foot on an aircraft carrier. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Foreign Policy and more.