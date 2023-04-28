Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy recently broke the Guinness World Record for the most people to simultaneously perform pushups, academy officials confirmed to Military Times.

It took 2,926 cadets, officers, trainers and other academy personnel to complete the challenge on April 20. Their accomplishment breaks the previous record of 1,645 people set in 2017.

“The push-up challenge served to strengthen institutional pride, organizational cohesiveness, and provide a sense of accomplishment within the Cadet Wing associated with earning a world record,” academy spokesperson Dean Miller told Military Times in a statement.

The title was verified by Guinness World Records, Miller added, which the organization confirmed to Military Times.

Pushuppalooza is not the first instance of the Colorado-based institution going for a top international achievement.

In 2011, more than 3,500 cadets attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest dodgeball game ever played, according to a service academy release.

Cadets participate in a single-elimination dodgeball game in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. (Mike Kaplan/Air Force)

The Air Force Academy is also not alone in earning a coveted title of Guinness World Record. In 2017, the United States Military Academy secured the award for the most people — more than 2,000 — performing cartwheels simultaneously.

Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest number of people performing simultaneous cartwheels. (Eric Bartelt/Army)

Cadets from all four graduating classes participated in the pushup exercise.

