The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11.

Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a spokesperson for the 27th Special Operations Wing told Task & Purpose.

Beadle initially took command of the 27th Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron on July 9, 2021. Most command posts such as Beadle’s are held for two years, according to a leadership manual from Air University Press.

Beadle began his almost 30-year career in the Air Force as an enlisted medical technician before being selected for the inter-service physician assistant program, Col. Robert Woolley, who leads the 27th Special Operations Medical Group, said during Beadle’s assumption of command ceremony last year.

The exact reason for the relief was not provided. But the “decision was reached after leadership carefully considered inputs and observations made throughout his one-year as commander,” Misty Mercado, a Cannon AFB spokesperson told Task & Purpose.

“The 27 SOW is committed to maintaining good order and discipline by holding leaders accountable to Air Force standards and expectations,” Mercado said. “It is important that all leaders foster a unit culture built on our service core values.”

Mercado added that the wing “is currently determining the best way forward to address the situation,” when asked by Task & Purpose about an investigation.

“As a matter of privacy for the individual, no further details will be provided at this time,” she said.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.