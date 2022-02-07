SAN ANTONIO — The Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for failing to flag a conviction that might have kept the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting, a federal judge ruled Monday.
More than two dozen people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Kelley, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church, had served in the Air Force before the attack.
RELATED
The court testimony came in a lawsuit alleging the Air Force failed to flag a conviction for domestic violence that might have prevented Devin Kelley from legally buying the gun used in the shooting.
U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez had ruled in July that the Air Force was “60 percent liable” for the attack because it failed to submit Kelley’s assault conviction during his time in the Air Force to a national database.
Lawyers for survivors and relatives of those killed had asked for $418 million, while the Justice Department proposed $31.8 million.
The approximately 80 claimants include relatives of those killed and 21 survivors and their families. Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.
Steven Carrillo is scheduled to change his plea Friday at a federal court in San Francisco, according to court records.
"The community is rightly concerned and would like to be reassured that standards are maintained," 24th Special Operations Wing commander Col. Jason Daniels wrote in the Jan. 10 memo.
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, located in New Jersey, is one of two bases that remain open to process the final 7,000 Afghan evacuees.
A unknown number of arms burned up a small tent fire.
Load More
President Joe Biden said Monday “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.
The funding bill would give the Defense Department $350 million to address the issue.
Officials met with veterans groups last week to tout job training programs to put veterans behind the wheel for moving freight.
The Independent Budget for fiscal 2023 calls for a hefty increase in department program spending over current levels.
Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of Feb. 7, 2022.