An active duty airman assigned to Misawa Air Base in Japan was found dead in an off-base residence Jan. 28.
A base press release said more details would be forthcoming after the airman’s next of kin were notified, but that local U.S. and Japanese responders were on the scene. The cause of death is currently unknown and under investigation.
“Our heart and prayers go out to the friends and family of our teammate who tragically passed away today,” said Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing and Misawa installation commander, in the news release. “To all of Team Misawa, I ask that you please take a moment to care for one another as we work though this heartbreaking discovery.”
A post on the air base’s official Facebook page urged airmen to look out for each other.
“If someone you know needs help please look out for them,” the post stated. “If you need help please reach out to a friend, a wingman, your chain-of-command, or any of the helping agencies we have on base.”
The 35th Fighter Wing is the host unit at Misawa, the northernmost U.S. air base in Japan. It is the only combined, joint service installation in the Western Pacific.
