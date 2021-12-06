HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The Air Force says an unmanned aircraft has crashed on a runway during takeoff from Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.
Officials with the 49th Wing say no injuries were reported in the Monday morning crash of an MQ-9 Reaper. Base access was not restricted.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Holloman Air Force Base is located west of Alamogordo next to the White Sands Missile Range. The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as targeted missile strikes.
Amid explosions and fireballs, Air Force firefighters battled an almost 120-acre blaze near the outskirts of Great Falls, Montana, early on Dec. 1.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the dance "cute" and "cool."
The weapon lets helos hit fast-moving maritime targets more easily.
The more than $150 million renovation of the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs is going to take months.
Load More
National Guard officials are calling on Congress to review the Army's version of events.
Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbor.
Biden and Putin will hold a video conference on Tuesday to discuss tensions in the region.
Officials said they have now identified three Air Force housing communities, five Navy communities and two Army communities affected by the contamination.
A split-second decision on that December morning 80 years ago changed Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell's mind, and likely saved his life.