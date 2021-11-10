The commander of a maintenance squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was removed from his post last month over a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a spokesman at the base confirmed to Air Force Times.

Maj. Burton Field, who oversaw the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was fired by 57th Maintenance Group boss Col. Barton Kenerson on Oct. 6 after just over a year in the job, 57th Wing spokesman Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry said in an email Monday.

“Maj. Field had commanded the unit since June 16, 2020, and was replaced by Maj. Michael Bell, who will remain in the position until June 2022,” McGarry wrote. “Maj. Field continues to serve in the 99th Air Base Wing.”

The Air Force is not investigating Field for any misconduct, he added. McGarry did not offer further details on the commander’s ouster.

The 757th AMXS handles upkeep, inspections and munitions loading on multiple fighter jets for the Air Force Weapon School, the 64th Aggressor Squadron and test and evaluation missions. Their aircraft include multiple models of the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-22 Raptor, F-35A Lightning II and the A-10 Thunderbolt II.

Before moving to Nellis, Field served as commander of the 1st Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and as a maintenance officer at the 325th Maintenance Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

And if the name sounds familiar: His father, Lt. Gen. Burton Field, retired in 2015 as Air Force deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and requirements.

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), the Washington Post, and others.