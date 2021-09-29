The largest take-off of a KC-135 fleet from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington was successfully launched Wednesday.

The 20-ship, Minimum Interval Take-Off (MITO) was conducted by the 92nd Air Refueling Wing (ARW) as part of a “proficiency and readiness exercise, [seeking] to validate Fairchild’s maintenance generation and operational capabilities to launch multiple aircraft,” the 92nd ARW press release read.

The KC-135 fleet lined up Sept. 29 pre-flight in an "elephant walk" take-off formation. (92nd ARW Public Affairs Office)

According to the press release, more refuelers were launched Sept. 29 than are owned by other countries.

Prior to take-off, the jets lined up in an “elephant walk”, a term that originated in World War II to describe the close-formation taxiing of aircraft resembling elephants on the way to a waterhole.

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 fleet has been in service for more than 60 years.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran and Master's candidate at New York University. She's currently an Editorial Fellow for Military Times.